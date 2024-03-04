Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270,563 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 943,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,568.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 943,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,568.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,151 shares of company stock worth $3,890,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. 3,871,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

