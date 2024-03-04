Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 3,599 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.50. 7,543,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,722,461. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

