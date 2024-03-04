Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 87,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.64. The stock had a trading volume of 227,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.59. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

