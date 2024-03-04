Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,229. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

