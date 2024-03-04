Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

