Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3,345.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 360,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Entergy by 2,786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 475,549 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entergy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

