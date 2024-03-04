Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,842 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 139.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,918,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,407,051.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,054,958 shares of company stock valued at $46,497,812 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

