Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

