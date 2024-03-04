Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Globe Life worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $126.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

