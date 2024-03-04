Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,581 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Five Below worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.47. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

