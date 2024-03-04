Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 104,097 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,097 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 495,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.92. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.