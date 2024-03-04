Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $256.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

