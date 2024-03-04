Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 113,554 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,554 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of WNS worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,081,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in WNS by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $59.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

