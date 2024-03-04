Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 171,361 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,361 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Warner Music Group worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

