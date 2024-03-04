Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 21,403 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,040 shares of company stock worth $7,701,796. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

