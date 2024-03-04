Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 88,174 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 38.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter worth $7,463,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

