Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 92,658 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Helen of Troy worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $124.37 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

