Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 252,500 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,000. Smartsheet makes up about 3.6% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 379,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

