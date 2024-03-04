Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $445.08. 15,033,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,124,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $446.58.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

