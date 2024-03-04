Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 3,382 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,014,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,329,000 after purchasing an additional 498,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,436,000 after purchasing an additional 199,833 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,865. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

