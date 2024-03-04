Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,352,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 232,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,500. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.