Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

