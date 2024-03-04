Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 29.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $590,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 472,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $486,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,827. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

