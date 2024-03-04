Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $256.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,450. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

