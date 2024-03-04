Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $515.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $515.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.