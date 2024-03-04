Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,886,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,465,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after buying an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.25. 77,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,985. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.01 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $243.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

