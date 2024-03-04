Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 335,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

