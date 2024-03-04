Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 8,562 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $334.24. 578,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,872. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.