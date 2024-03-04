Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,542 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of Danaher worth $1,163,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,021. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

