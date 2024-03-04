Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.65 Billion Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,473,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,477 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Coca-Cola worth $1,649,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 220.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 243,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 108,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 4,288,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,792,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.