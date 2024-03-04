Legal & General Group Plc Has $685.77 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366,087 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $685,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,757 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

RY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.57. 149,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.