Legal & General Group Plc Has $882.38 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 315,758 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of QUALCOMM worth $882,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $167.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

