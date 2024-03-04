Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,082,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699,669 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,816,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $158.83. 3,299,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $382.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

