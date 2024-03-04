Legal & General Group Plc Sells 113,902 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $691,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.61. 658,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,083. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $402.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.49. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.