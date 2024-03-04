Legal & General Group Plc Sells 264,965 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 264,965 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of Salesforce worth $1,283,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

