Legal & General Group Plc Sells 441,611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 441,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,017,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

AMD traded up $4.60 on Monday, reaching $207.24. 53,182,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,614,203. The company has a market cap of $331.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.16.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

