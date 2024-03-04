Legal & General Group Plc Sells 90,379 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of S&P Global worth $917,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.85. 471,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.37.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

