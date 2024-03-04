Legal & General Group Plc Sells 93,663 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,663 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $718,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.45. The company had a trading volume of 966,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,854. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

