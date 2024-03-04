Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 6,046,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,191,275 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $43.54.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 201,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $17,696,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

