Lido Advisors LLC Buys 7,337 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

BX stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,740. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.