LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Raised to $9.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,926. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

