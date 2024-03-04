Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NETDU. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $971,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,257,000.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.