Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 200,620 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 613,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,211. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

