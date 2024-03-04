Liquity USD Achieves Market Cap of $140.98 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $140.98 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 141,311,233 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

