Litecoin Cash Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $1,293.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,009,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,993,715.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0082632 USD and is up 11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
