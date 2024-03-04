Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires 989,260 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,260 shares during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for 7.5% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 3.90% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.29. 15,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.78.

Read Our Latest Report on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.