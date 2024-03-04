Littlejohn & Co. LLC Grows Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the quarter. Glatfelter accounts for approximately 1.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 1.89% of Glatfelter worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Glatfelter by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $320.38 million for the quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

