LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.69.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,728.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,821,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 132.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

