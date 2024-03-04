LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 285,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,877. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 626,372 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $17,136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.