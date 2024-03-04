London Co. of Virginia Acquires 16,916 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.25% of Amphenol worth $126,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

